Enel Green Power begins commercial operation of the Aroeira wind power plant, in Bahia, Brazil

Inaugurated this Friday (4/5), the wind energy complex with 81 wind turbines will be capable of generating 1,800 GWh annually.

Enel Green Power Brasil, renewable generation arm of the Enel Group in the country, announced this Friday (4/5) the commercial operation of the Aroeira Wind Complex (348 MW), in Bahia. The complex covers the municipalities of Umburanas, Morro do Chapéu and Ourolândia.

With an investment of around R$ 2.1 billion, the Aroeira wind farm will be able to generate 1,800 GWh annually, equivalent to the energy necessary to supply around 849 thousand homes.

According to the company, the plant’s energy production has the potential to avoid the emission of 757 thousand tons of CO2 per year into the atmosphere.

There are 81 wind turbines connected to the Ourolândia II Substation through an 18.5 kilometer transmission line.

During the Aroeira inauguration event, Enel Green Power also announced that its new project, the Pedra Pintada wind farm, located in the same region of Bahia’s interior, is in the final phase of construction.

With investments of around R$ 1.8 billion, the project will have 193.5 MW of installed capacity and will be composed of 43 wind turbines. EGP estimates that electricity can avoid the emission of 374 thousand tons of CO2/year.