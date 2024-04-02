China could drive Africa’s renewable energy revolution

Cookie Policy

Application of this Cookies Policy

From the ASOCIACIÓN EMPRESARIAL EÓLICA (hereinafter, "AEE") we wish to inform you that our web pages use their own and third-party cookies to measure and analyze the navigation of our users. By using our websites you accept our cookies in accordance with the terms of this Policy.

What are cookies?

A cookie is a file that is downloaded to your computer when you access certain web pages. Each cookie is unique to your web browser and will contain certain anonymous information, such as an identifier and the name of the website, along with some figures and numbers. The user does not provide this information directly, but it is collected automatically as a means of supporting their visit to the website.

Cookies allow a web page, among other things, to store and retrieve information about the browsing habits of a user or their equipment and, depending on the information they contain and the way they use their equipment, they can be used to recognize to user.

What types of cookies does this website use?

You can access in this module the complete list of cookies used by this website. Cookies may be:

Own : are those that are downloaded in your browser from AEE's own domain, being managed by ourselves. From third parties : these are downloaded to your browser from a domain that is not managed by AEE, but by a third party.



These cookies may have different purposes. Depending on these purposes, cookies can be classified into:

Necessary cookies : necessary cookies help make a web page usable by activating basic functions such as page navigation and access to secure areas of the web page. The website cannot function properly without these cookies. Statistical Cookies: Statistical cookies help web page owners understand how visitors interact with web pages by collecting and providing information anonymously. Functional cookies : these cookies allow the website to provide better functionality and personalization. They can be established by our company or by external providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow the use of these cookies, it is possible that some of these services will not work properly. Advertising cookies : Marketing cookies are used to track visitors on web pages. The intention is to show ads that are relevant and attractive to the individual user, and therefore more valuable to publishers and third-party advertisers



Processing of personal data

Some of these cookies carry with them the processing of personal data. In the event that you do not want your personal data to be collected, you can configure cookies by clicking in "Strictly Necessary Cookies" or "3rd Party Cookies"

Delete of Cookies

In any case and at any time, you can delete the cookies already installed through the browser settings. This configuration can be carried out in:

Validity of cookies

Depending on the period of time in which cookies remain activated on a terminal equipment, we can distinguish two types:

Session cookies: designed to collect and store data while the user accesses a web page. They are usually used to store information that is only interested in keeping for the provision of the service requested by the user on a single occasion. Persistent cookies: cookies in which the data remains stored in the terminal and can be accessed and processed during a period defined by the person responsible for the cookie, which can vary from a few minutes to several years.



Cookies Policy Update

AEE advises users to periodically visit this website to find out the changes suffered in them, as well as the changes that are carried out in this Cookies Policy.