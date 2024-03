Nordex receives order for 98 MW of wind energy from Sweden

Nordex has received an order from Holmen Energi AB for 98 MW in Sweden. The order also includes a Premium Plus Service for the wind turbines for a period of 30 years.

In summer 2025, the Nordex Group will supply and install 14 N163/6.X turbines for the Blisterliden wind farm in a forested area in Västerbotten county, northern Sweden. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 169 meters and equip them with the Nordex advanced anti-icing system to reduce icing on the rotor blades. The turbines will be delivered in the version for cold climates.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: “We are looking forward to Holmen’s first project with Nordex. “The turbine anti-icing system and the cold climate variant will ensure reliable electricity production despite the challenges posed by the harsh environmental conditions of the Swedish climate.”

The Holmen Group is a company in the Swedish forestry sector. The company also develops and operates wind farms and hydroelectric plants. Blisterliden is the Holmen Group’s first project with the Nordex Group.

The Group has installed around 50 GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA (suspended) and Mexico. Its product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.