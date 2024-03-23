Enercon and Enerjisa Üretim sign turbine delivery agreement for the second phase of the YEKA 2 wind power plant

Following the successful fulfilment of the 750 MW wind turbine delivery agreements in the first phase, the companies have taken another step towards completing the 1,000 MW project by signing a delivery agreement for the remaining 250 MW capacity.

ENERCON and Enerjisa Üretim, two of the leading companies in Türkiye’s wind energy sector, announced their continued collaboration within the scope of the YEKA 2 project during the signing ceremony held on 20 March 2024 at the Wind Europe fair in Bilbao (Spain), in the presence of Çetin Ali Dönmez, Turkish Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology, ENERCON CEO Udo Bauer, ENERCON CCO Uli Schulze Südhoff, ENERCON Regional Head Arif Günyar, Deputy General Manager of Wind Farms Investments at Enerjisa Üretim Ezgi Deniz Katmer, Deputy General Manager of Purchasing at Enerjisa Üretim Aziz Ünal and President of Turkish Wind Energy Association ?brahim Erden.

(from left to right): President of Turkish Wind Energy Association ?brahim Erden, Deputy General Manager of Purchasing at Enerjisa Üretim Aziz Ünal, Deputy General Manager of Wind Farms Investments at Enerjisa Üretim Ezgi Deniz Katmer, Çetin Ali Dönmez, Turkish Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology, ENERCON CCO Uli Schulze Südhoff, ENERCON CEO Udo Bauer, ENERCON Regional Head Arif Günyar

ENERCON and Enerjisa Üretim continue to collaborate to make significant contributions to the Turkish renewable energy goals. In this context, they signed a strategic agreement in October 2022 for a total capacity of 1,000 MW within the framework of the YEKA 2 Project. Following the successful fulfilment of the 750 MW turbine delivery agreements in the first phase, they have now taken another step towards completing the project by signing a turbine delivery agreement for the remaining 250 MW capacity, including 60 x E-138 EP3 E2.

ENERCON CCO Uli Schulze Südhoff states: ‘Türkiye continues to be a focus market for ENERCON with regard to producing, selling, installing and servicing wind turbines. It offers great perspectives, and we receive tremendous support by the authorities. The country has a clear commitment to the expansion of renewable energies and wind onshore in particular. We are pleased to support the Turkish targets in renewable energies together with our customers Enerjisa Üretim by providing best-in-class wind turbine technology which has proven to be extremely reliable at Turkish sites. We thank Enerjisa Üretim for their trust and we are looking forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration.’

ENERCON Regional Head of Central Asia, Middle East and Africa, Arif Günyar, comment on the significance of the agreement and the project, stating: ‘As ENERCON, we take pride in accomplishing the largest single-framework agreement on 1,000 MW in Europe in 2022 together with our partner Enerjisa Üretim. Projects, especially those utilising local components, serve as significant milestones for the continuity and deepening of local production and industry in Türkiye.’

In the framework of the signing ceremony Ezgi Deniz Katmer, Deputy General Manager of Wind Farms Investments at Enerjisa Üretim said: ‘The 1,000 MW YEKA 2 project is a historic investment in Türkiye’s renewable energy sector. In collaboration with ENERCON, every third wind turbine installed in Türkiye in the coming period will bear the signature of Enerjisa Üretim and guide Türkiye’s renewable energy investments.’

Commissioning of the first YEKA project Akköy RES

While the production of wind turbines for the first phase continues, ENERCON has commissioned the first YEKA project, Akköy Wind Farm in the Didim district of Ayd?n including 6 x E-138 EP3 E2 with a capacity of 25.2 MW by the end of 2023 marking a successful beginning of the YEKA 2 journey. Arif Günyar states: ‘We are grateful to all our teams, suppliers and subcontractors that have contributed to the successful and safe realisation of the projects. Together with Enerjisa Üretim ENERCON teams continue their intensive efforts and preparations for the successful implementation of the projects.’