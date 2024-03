Ocean Winds takes full ownership of SouthCoast Wind project

Ocean Winds (OW), the international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and created as a 50-50 joint venture by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, acquired yesterday full ownership of the SouthCoast Wind project off the coast of Massachusetts in the United States. SouthCoast Wind was previously a 50/50 joint venture between Ocean Winds and Shell New Energies.

Grzegorz Gorski, Chief Operating Officer for Ocean Winds, said: “We recognize Shell’s decision and want to thank them for working together since the inception of the SouthCoast Wind project.”

OW’s North America CEO, Michael Brown said: “Ocean Winds and SouthCoast Wind are intensely focused on the joint procurement process for offshore wind energy being undertaken by Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts and completing permitting and development of this clean energy project.”

Ocean Winds continues a partnership strategy in the US and intends to bring in a new 50% partner ahead of final investment decision for SouthCoast Wind.

SouthCoast Wind is developing an offshore wind lease area with the potential to supply 2,400 megawatts of clean energy to electricity customers in New England. SouthCoast Wind is committed to zero harm, innovation, and industry development, and investing in our local communities. For more information visit www.southcoastwind.com

Ocean Winds (OW) is an international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and created as a 50-50 joint venture, owned by EDP Renewables and ENGIE. Based on our belief that offshore wind energy is an essential part of the global energy transition, we develop, finance, build and operate offshore wind farm projects all around the world.

When EDPR and ENGIE combined their offshore wind assets and project pipeline to create OW in 2019, the company had a total of 1.5 GW under construction and 4.0 GW under development. OW has been adding rapidly to that portfolio and is now on a trajectory to reach the 2025 target of 5 to 7 GW of projects in operation, or construction, and 5 to 10 GW under advanced development. Currently, OW’s offshore wind gross capacity already operating, in construction or with advanced development rights granted has reached around 17 GW.

In the United States, Ocean Winds is currently developing three offshore wind projects: SouthCoast Wind, Bluepoint Wind, a project off the coast of New York and New Jersey that has the potential to produce 1,700 megawatts of clean energy, and Golden State Wind, a floating offshore wind project off the Central Coast of California that has the potential to produce 2,000 megawatts of clean energy.

More information: www.oceanwinds.com