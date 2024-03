Vestas wins the order for 51 MW EnVentus wind turbines in Spain

Renewable energy company ENHOL has placed an order for 51 MW for the Cascante wind farm, which will be located in Navarra, Spain. The contract includes the supply and installation of eight V162-6.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 6.4 MW power mode, as well as a 20-year Active Output Maintenance (AOM) 5000 service contract.

“We would like to thank ENHOL, our long-time customer, for their trust in the latest Vestas technology. We are also happy to see how our EnVentus platform is gaining ground in Spain. “We are convinced that our latest and most powerful platform will greatly contribute to Spain’s energy transition in the coming years,” says Agustín Sánchez Tembleque, Vestas Sales Director for the Mediterranean, Africa and the Middle East.

Delivery of the turbine is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024, while commissioning is planned for the first half of 2025.

Once in operation, the wind farm will prevent the emission of 23,000 tons of CO2 per year into the atmosphere. This is equivalent to taking 15,500 European passenger cars off the roads every year.*

Vestas has installed more than 5.2 GW of wind energy in more than 140 wind farms in Spain since installing the first turbine in 1991.