The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) finances a wind farm with Goldwind wind turbines

In recent times, the Wind Power Action Plan has been on everyone’s lips in the industry as a way to ensure that European wind projects continue to be built with wind turbines made and designed in Europe.

However, the reality is that the Wind Power Action Plan has not yet materialized and, for the time being, remains a promise on the table of most European governments. Especially in the case of non-price-related criteria in auctions, which could account for up to 30% of the total selection criteria and which are the ones that can truly make a difference compared to Chinese competition.

This has coincided with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development financing a wind farm in Romania that will feature turbines from the Chinese manufacturer Goldwind. This is the Urleasca wind farm, which will have 17 turbines.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is very strict in evaluating suppliers. In fact, on the bank’s website, they indicate that they have conducted audits at Goldwind’s factory and also at several of its Tier 1 suppliers. Additionally, the bank assures that a list of authorized suppliers has been closed and a commitment to close all pending issues resulting from the audit.

As you can imagine, this has not been well received by Wind Europe, which through its CEO Giles Dickson has made some statements regarding this:

“The European wind industry is extremely disappointed that the EBRD decided last week to finance the Urleasca wind farm in Romania, knowing that this wind farm is purchasing Chinese turbines. This is completely against the spirit of European policies today. WindEurope has raised this issue with the EBRD and the relevant authorities to ensure that this does not happen again and that banks’ lending rules reflect EU policy and the wider European interest”

Sergio Fdez Munguía