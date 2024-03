RWE has become a member of the Offshore Coalition for Energy and Nature

RWE Offshore Wind has become a member of the Offshore Coalition for Energy and Nature (OCEaN). The coalition of around 30 organisations – NGOs, wind industry players and transmission system operators – is a forum for information exchange and discussion that offers members unique opportunities to learn from each other’s experience, widen their knowledge and assess research needs to accelerate the deployment of offshore wind energy while ensuring the promotion of healthy marine ecosystems. RWE aims to position itself as a global knowledge leader on biodiversity and to achieve a net-positive impact on marine species and habitats for new offshore assets from 2030.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind: “Our world is facing two environmental crises that are intrinsically linked: biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation are accelerating climate change, while at the same time climate change itself is increasing the stresses on our natural systems and biodiversity. To tackle these together, the acceleration of renewable energy production is of utmost importance – but in an environmentally friendly manner. As a global leading player in offshore wind, we are fully aware of the responsibility that comes with ensuring an effective balance. And we know that a healthy coexistence of renewable energy production and nature requires a coordinated effort, like emphasising the importance of conducting site-specific Environmental Impact Assessments to ensure an environmentally sound expansion of offshore wind. I am therefore very pleased that RWE has become a full member of the Offshore Coalition for Energy and Nature. This is a great opportunity for RWE, both to contribute our knowledge and expertise and to learn from others, paving the best way forward, together.”

