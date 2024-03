Spain will support the construction of a photovoltaic plant in Cuba at the initiative of the EU

Spain will support the construction of a solar photovoltaic (PV) in Cuba within the framework of the Global Gateway strategy of the European Union (EU), in the midst of the energy crisis suffered by the country, with prolonged daily blackouts.

In a statement cited by Efe, the embassy on the island “has committed to supporting the energy transition in Cuba through renewable energies.”

The Spanish agency indicates that in the week that concludes, a community delegation visited the island to hold some meetings in which Spain announced its contribution and “the EU, Spain and France” showed their willingness to work “to mobilize new investments in the sector ”, without revealing details of the project.

This project, according to the EU embassy in Cuba, aims to provide energy for 8,500 homes, generate savings of 84 million euros (about 91 million dollars, at the current exchange rate), replace 168 thousand tons of fuel and avoid emissions. of 721 thousand tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

The goal of Global Gateway is to “promote smart, clean and secure links in the digital, energy and transport sectors, and strengthen health, education and research systems around the world,” according to the EU.

Mired in a serious economic crisis for more than three years, Cuba is also going through a structural energy crisis.

Since the end of January, the daily maximum energy deficit rate has been between 20 and 45% of needs.

This situation is due to the poor state of the national electrical system, with seven obsolete thermoelectric plants with a chronic investment deficit, and a fuel shortage due to lack of foreign currency for imports.

This Wednesday, a plan was announced to install 92 solar parks on the island to generate about 2,000 megawatts, about two-thirds of the current maximum national generation capacity. The national energy plan is to reach 24% renewable energy by 2030, an overdue goal.