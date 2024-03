Invenergy uses GE Vernova wind turbines to commission first onshore wind energy center in Japan

Project in Rusutsu, Hokkaido Japan reached commercial operation using 15 of GE Vernova’s 4.2-117 wind turbines. Total installed capacity of approximately 63 MW can provide power for the equivalent of 35,000 households on an annual basis.

Invenergy and GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business (NYSE: GE) announced today that they have reached commercial operation date (COD) of Invenergy’s Rusutsu Wind Energy Center in Rusutsu town, Hokkaido Japan. The wind energy center will have a capacity of approximately 63 MW and is expected to reduce approximately 64,000 tons of CO 2 emissions on an annual basis. Powered by 15 units of GE Vernova’s 4.2-117 1 technology, the onshore turbines have been optimized for extreme environments – including wind conditions, seismic loading and complex sites of the Japanese market.

The project is the first onshore wind project for Invenergy in Japan and in Asia. Invenergy, GE Vernova and project construction lead Kajima Corporation have been working closely to reach COD since the main wind turbine components were discharged from the vessels at Tomakomai Port in April 2023.

One unique challenge of the project was coping with snow. Rusutsu, a popular winter resort area in Hokkaido, saw it first snowfall in November and its peak snow fall in December while installation work and commissioning work was ongoing. Daily snow removal work enabled the project to be constructed safely and on schedule.

Steve Swift, Chief Commercial Officer, GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business said, “We appreciate the confidence that Invenergy has shown in choosing our 4 MW class turbine line for their first project in Asia. This is a significant milestone in our 20-year+ relationship where we are collaborating across the various segments under the GE Vernova portfolio such as the Wind, Power, and Electrification businesses. The Rusutu Wind Energy Center is one of many GE Vernova-powered projects that are targeted to begin operations in 2024 and demonstrate our commitment to delivering for customers in Japan, which is a priority country in Asia.”

“Invenergy is proud to deliver another operating clean energy project in Japan,” said Masa Oya, Senior VP and Japan Business Unit Head at Invenergy. “We are grateful for the people of Rusutsu Village, Hokkaido, the administrative agencies, GE Vernova and our construction lead Kajima Corporation for helping make this project a reality. We look forward to building on our track record to deliver more clean energy solutions in Japan.”

Both companies’ are committed to supporting Japan’s goal of increasing the share of the national electricity mix coming from renewable energy from 36% to 38% by 2030. Over the last 130 years, GE Vernova has contributed towards Japan’s stable power supply by providing power generation equipment including gas turbines, steam turbines, nuclear reactors, hydro and wind turbines. GE Vernova currently powers one fourth of the country’s current installed capacity of onshore wind. Find out how GE Vernova is powering Japan at www.gevernova.com/jp.

1 GE’s 4.2 MW turbine with a 117 meter-rotor is what we refer to as the 4.2-117.