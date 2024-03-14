Avangrid Announces Construction of its Fifth Wind Farm in Illinois

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced the construction of what will be the company’s fifth wind farm in Illinois. Osagrove Flats, located in La Salle County, will include 34 wind turbines with a total capacity of 153 MW.

“Avangrid has a long track record of successfully partnering with Illinois communities to build and operate wind farms, helping accelerate a clean energy transition in the state and across the country,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “We are excited to build on our more than 15-year history in Illinois with Osagrove Flats, which will bring jobs and additional investment to the local community.”

The wind farm will produce more than 550,000 MWh of energy in a year, which is the same amount of power used by about 50,000 U.S. homes.

Construction at Osagrove Flats is expected to create about 300 jobs. Long-term operations and maintenance will also support several permanent jobs on-site. The wind farm is estimated to contribute more than $40 million in property taxes over the life of the project, which directly supports public services like education and fire protection.

Avangrid has also worked closely with the surrounding community, providing direct financial support in some cases. For example, the company donated $15,000 to the Village of Dana, located near the project, which it used to maintain ambulance service in the community and renovate the town hall.

“We have developed a tremendous relationship with Avangrid over the past several years and we are thrilled to see the Osagrove Flats wind farm coming to life,” said Joe Centeno, president of the Village of Dana. “They have demonstrated time and again that they care about this community, and I look forward to seeing the lasting benefits this project will bring to our village, school district, and township.”

Osagrove Flats is located near four other Avangrid wind farms operating in Illinois, including Streator Cayuga Ridge South, Midland, Otter Creek, and Providence Heights. When construction is complete, it will bring Avangrid’s total installed renewable energy capacity in Illinois to nearly 800 MW.

With 8.7 GW of installed renewable capacity, Avangrid is the third-largest renewable energy operator in the U.S.

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,600 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital for three consecutive years as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2022, AVANGRID ranked second within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

Iberdrola is one of the world’s biggest energy companies and a leader in renewables, spearheading the energy transition to a low carbon economy. The group supplies energy to almost 100 million people in dozens of countries. With a focus on renewable energy, smart networks and smart solutions for customers, Iberdrola’s main markets include Europe (Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Greece), the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. The company is also present in growth markets such as Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Sweden and Poland, among others.

With a workforce of nearly 40,000 and assets in excess of €141.7 billion, across the world, Iberdrola helps to support 400,000 jobs across its supply chain, with annual procurement of €12.2 billion. A benchmark in the fight against climate change, Iberdrola has invested more than €130 billion over the past two decades to help build a sustainable energy model, based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.