Mainstream Renewable Power to develop 440 MW of wind power in the Philippines

The company signed wind energy services contracts (WESC) with the country’s Department of Energy to guarantee development rights for the projects.

The contracts grant Mainstream exclusive development rights for the 100 MW Santa Ana Cagayan Wind Project located in the Municipality of Santa Ana, Province of Cagayan and the 340 MW Panaon Wind Project located in Panaon Island in the Province of Leyte.

The projects, which have already initiated development activities in their early stages, are approximately 500 kilometers from the capital Manila.

The contracts represent Mainstream’s first wholly-owned WESC in the Philippines and it is one of the first 100% foreign-owned companies to secure the contracts.

Mainstream General Manager for APAC Eduardo Karlin (pictured right) said: “The award of these contracts represents an important milestone for Mainstream as we continue to grow our development footprint in the Philippines.

“We are committed to the Philippine market and are well positioned to be part of the country’s energy transition and help the government achieve its goals of 35% renewable energy by 2030 and 50% by 2040.”

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla (pictured left) said: “With the Philippine economy now prosperous, marked by good growth and optimistic forecasts, we are pleased with the positive response of foreign and local investors to invest capital in the renewable energy sources of our country.

“Mainstream will bring financial strength and technological clout to work with our world-class workers during the construction and operation phases of all these projects, which means more employment for our people and livelihood opportunities in these areas.”