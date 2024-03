A wind energy plant with the capacity to supply one million homes came into operation in Bahia, Brazil

The Novo Horizonte Wind Power Complex (BA), the first project in Brazil of Pan American Energy (PAE), a global energy company, entered commercial operation. Energy production began in three of the ten parks that make up the project.

At the end of 2023, the company received authorization from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to carry out the tests, helping Brazil reach the 1,000 wind farm mark. This February, the three parks have already begun to operate commercially, advancing the initially planned deadline.

In the final phase of construction, with approximately 90% of the works completed, more than 77 wind turbines assembled and seven of the ten wind farms completed, the wind complex will have 423 MW of installed capacity, enough energy to supply around 1 million Brazilian homes. , figures that place it among the most important wind farms in the country. The forecast is that the works on the last three parks will be completed soon and that the entire complex will be commercially operational by mid-2024.

“We have a highly qualified team, which brought together around 2,600 professionals at the height of construction. From the conception of the project and the civil engineering stages, with the acquisition and assembly of equipment and machines, we have adopted the best market practices, including as standard state-of-the-art components, including protection and control systems, to provide clean energy and sustainable, safely for all Brazilians,” highlights Alejandro Catalano, general director of PAE in Brazil.

The transmission system is energized.

Recently, PAE also completed an important stage for the flow of energy generated by the complex, with the energization of the project’s transmission system. The installation work lasted only 10 months, a challenging time given the magnitude of the project.

The transmission system includes its own collecting substation called Novo Horizonte, with 79 km of transmission lines (500 kV), in addition to the expansion of an existing substation, which connects the complex to the National Interconnected System (SIN).

The project, which involved investments of R$ 3 billion (R$ 1.2 billion obtained through loans from BNDES and Banco do Nordeste), is implemented in six municipalities of Bahia: Novo Horizonte, Ibitiara, Boninal, Piatã , Macaúbas Sprouts and Oliveira dos Brejinhos. , central region of Bahia, occupying an area of 2,700 hectares.

Pan American Energy is a global energy company, a protagonist in the energy development of the region and with presence in six countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Mexico and Brazil.

The group has more than 21 thousand employees and suppliers in the countries where it operates. With more than 70 years of experience in the industry, it is the main producer, exporter, employer and private investor in the energy sector in Argentina, where it currently has three wind farms in operation. The company also carries out its activity in the upstream, midstream, downstream and power sectors, generating electrical energy from renewable and traditional sources.