Vestas wins 65 MW wind project for V172-7.2 MW wind turbines in Germany

Vestas has received a firm order from ENOVA Power GmbH for a repowering project in Meppen, on the western edge of Lower Saxony, Germany.

The order consists of nine V172-7.2 MW wind turbines and includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

“We are delighted to be involved in this project with ENOVA Power GmbH, which underlines our customers’ confidence in our latest technologies,” says Sulai Fahimi, Vice President of Sales at Vestas in Central Europe. “Shaping the sustainable energy landscape for the region and for Germany in this first project with ENOVA makes me very proud and I look forward to future collaboration.”

“A great team effort from both parties led to the largest land project in ENOVA’s 35-year history. But we are far from done: by 2026 we will invest approximately €600 million in German onshore wind energy and thus continue to drive the growth of renewable energy in Germany,” says Hauke Bruemmer, CEO of ENOVA Power GmbH.

Delivery of the turbine is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and commissioning is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.