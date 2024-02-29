Suzlon secures 30 MW wind order from 3 MW wind turbines from EDF Renewables

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of a 30 MW wind power project for EDF Renewables. Suzlon will install 10 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project is located in Gujarat.

This is a repeat order for the company’s largest turbine series, S144-140m with a rating of 3 MW. Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, supervision, erection and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will also undertake post-commissioning operations and maintenance services.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “EDF Renewables is a highly reputed Global power company with an established track record in renewable energy. Therefore, receiving an order from them is a matter of pride for us. This order is a testament to the quality and reliability of our technology and service solutions. The power generated from this project will serve the people of Gujarat with clean, green, renewable power. Suzlon is committed to serving our customers’ green portfolios and the nation with our proven technology, extensive experience, and service excellence.”



Every Suzlon turbine is manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain ecosystem in line with our commitment to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Arne Lorenzen, Chief Executive Officer, EDF Renewables India said, “At EDFR we are committed to contributing towards India’s Net Zero target. Our focus is towards continuous sustainable development with safety as our topmost priority. Within our organisation we daily practice our motto of Everyone goes home safe everyday. We are delighted to partner with one of India’s leading wind turbine providers, Suzlon Energy, for this project. We look forward to leveraging Suzlon’s extensive experience in the Indian wind market to make this project successful. We want to operate and expand our clean energy portfolio in India in the years to come.”



Suzlon turbines feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing the turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.

EDF Renewables is one of the Global players in the renewable energy sector. With a our installed capacity of over 11 GW, in more than 20 countries, the organization is one of the major players in leading the World energy transition by deploying the competitive, responsible and value creating projects. In India the company operates an installed wind capacity is currently over 600 MW with further capacities in the pipeline. EDF Renewables is committed to provide future generations the most economic, environmentally, and socially power towards a CO2 – neutral energy future.

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with ~20.5 GW* of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group comprises of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organisation, with in-house research and development (R&D) centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India, Suzlon’s world-class manufacturing facilities are spread across multiple locations in India. With over 28 years of operational track record, the Group has a diverse workforce of over 6,300 employees. Suzlon is also India’s No. 1 wind energy service company with the largest service portfolio of over 14.5 GW in wind energy assets. The Group has ~6 GW of installed capacity outside India. Suzlon offers a comprehensive product portfolio led by the 2 MW and 3 MW series of wind turbines.

*Global installations of Suzlon manufactured wind turbine generators. Data as on 31st December 2023

Suzlon corporate website: www.suzlon.com