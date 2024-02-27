EDP Renewables secures largest Singapore public tender to install up to 200 MWp solar photovoltaic capacity

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), a global leader in renewable energy development, has been awarded Phase 8 of the SolarNova program, a Singapore public tender to select a developer of distributed solar energy. The auction was jointly led by Singapore’s Housing and Development Board and Singapore’s Economic Development Board.

The company commits to deliver a minimum tender capacity of 130 MWp with the potential to achieve to 200MWp of solar capacity with this project. It is expected to install more than 320,000 solar panels across 1,075 Singapore public housing buildings and 101 government-owned buildings, which include 55 public schools.

This is the largest initiative under the SolarNova program, a Government-led initiative, focusing on accelerating the deployment of solar photovoltaic systems in Singapore. EDPR was the only developer chosen to deploy the solar installations in this phase.

It is also the third SolarNova tender EDPR has won, and it will also act as a platform to trial new innovative concepts such as Advanced Regeneration that can extend the lifespan of a solar panel up to five years and maximize power output.

With this award, EDPR actively contributes to Singapore’s target of at least 2 GWp of solar deployment by 2030 and reflecting the attractive growth opportunities for EDPR in the APAC region.

Once fully operational, the project will collectively power over 50,000 four-room flats and potentially reduce carbon emissions by more than 96,000 metric tonnes annually. The energy generated from the solar panels on public housing buildings will be used to fully power common services during the day.

The SolarNova 8 project is a testament to our position as a leading renewables player in Singapore, while also driving benefits such as employment and economic growth. We aim to set new benchmarks in innovation and environmental stewardship, contributing with meaning and purpose to Singapore’s clean energy landscape, said Pedro Vasconcelos, EDP Renewables APAC Chief Operational Officer (COO).

Singapore’s national climate target is to attain net-zero emissions by 2050 and solar stands out as one of the key catalysts driving this ambitious agenda. The SolarNova 8 award positions EDPR at the forefront of this transformative journey. Aligned with the nation’s vision for a low-carbon future, the success of this initiative underscores the company’s commitment to the energy transition. Recognizing the pivotal role of solar innovation in shaping a more environmentally conscious and resilient energy landscape, EDPR remains dedicated to advancing Singapore’s decarbonization efforts and contributing to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) is Singapore’s public housing authority. It plans and develops Singapore’s housing estates; building homes and transforming towns to create a quality living environment for all. It also provides various commercial, recreational, and social amenities in our towns for our residents’ convenience. Today, more than 1 million flats have been completed in 24 towns and 3 estates across Singapore. HDB flats are home to about 80% of Singapore’s resident population, of which about 90% own their homes. For more information, please visit http://www.hdb.gov.sg

Launched in 2014, the SolarNova Programme is a Whole-of-Government effort led by the Economic Development Board (EDB) and HDB to accelerate the deployment of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in Singapore. Under the SolarNova programme, HDB aggregates public sector demand for the installation of solar panels across HDB blocks and government sites.

Having surpassed its earlier solar target of 220 megawatt-peak (MWp) by 2020, HDB had in 2019 announced a new solar target of 540 MWp by 2030. The new target could potentially generate 648 GWh of clean energy annually, contributing towards the national solar targets of 1.5 gigawatt-peak (GWp) by 2025, and 2 GWp by 2030 as set out under the Singapore Green Plan.

Note: EDP Renewables APAC, formerly known as Sunseap, won two out of eight tenders, namely SolarNova 1 in 2015 and SolarNova 4 in 2019, putting solar photovoltaic systems atop about 2,400 public housing buildings. The SolarNova 8 win marks the third win by the company in the series. The SolarNova program will generate an estimated 420 GWh of solar energy annually. This is about 5% of Singapore’s total energy consumption or equivalent to powering 88,000 public housing flats.

EDP Renewables APAC is headquartered in Singapore and has a pan-regional presence with more than 1.3 GWp of committed solar capacity as of December 2023. It is part of EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), a global leader in the renewable energy sector with 16.6 GW installed capacity as of December 2023 across Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. EDP group is recognized as the world’s most sustainable energy utility company with an ambition to be Net-Zero by 2040, under the new Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard.