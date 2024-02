Global Wind Energy Council opens new global headquarters in Lisbon

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) has today officially opened its new global headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal. The office at Lisbon’s Unicorn Factory places GWEC at the heart of the city’s innovative cleantech sector, at a time when Portugal is undergoing a second wave of renewable energy development, including a major tender for new offshore wind areas and leadership in floating offshore wind and other ocean renewables technologies.

Lisbon’s location as a gateway to the world means it is well placed as an HQ for GWEC, which works through a network of offices, associations and partners to foster wind power growth in key markets in the Americas, Africa and Asia.

Innovation and collaboration must be at the heart of the world’s drive to deliver the Paris Agreement compliant 3xRenewables target set at COP28 in Dubai. The innovative green community in Lisbon will help GWEC work with our international network to deliver that action.

Sitting at the nexus of the global north and the global south, Lisbon’s modern day connections and history of a cutting edge approach to wind energy make it the perfect environment for GWEC to locate its secretariat. GWEC will continue to play a key role supporting business, international institutions and governments as they work together to deliver wind energy to build a clean and secure energy system for a net zero world. Latin America and Africa, for example, are forecast to double and quadruple, respectively, their total wind power installations by 2030.

As well as working directly to develop wind markets around the world, GWEC also plays a key role in international alliances and networks, as a founding partner of the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (of which the Government of Portugal is a member), a founding partner of the Global Renewables Alliance, and the initiator of the Ocean Energy Pathway program.

Ben Backwell, GWEC CEO, said: “The Global Wind Energy Council is delighted to open its new headquarters in Lisbon and ensure we are positioned to support the rapid deployment of renewable energy across the world this decade and beyond.

“Lisbon’s focus on innovation, collaboration and the green economy makes it the perfect home for GWEC’s team. We look forward to working with the local community to help us support accelerated global growth in renewable energy.”

“We are entering a critical phase of renewable action following the global agreement to triple renewable capacity at COP28 in Dubai. Wind Energy will play a critical role in delivering that action, and our new home in Portugal will ensure we can work with partners across the world.”

GWEC’s new headquarters joins offices in south-east Asia, the UK, Brazil, the Middle East and Kenya, as well as staff in dozens of countries. Our work focuses on supporting a membership of more than 1,500 companies collaborate with national, regional and local governments to deliver wind energy as a key climate solution.

The Unicorn Factory is a non-profit workspace developed by Lisbon City Council to help grow the city’s green business ecosystem. The Factory’s aim is to work as an engine for economic growth and a driving force for innovation and achieving sustained accelerated growth from Lisbon.