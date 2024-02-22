Avangrid’s Fourth Wind Farm in Illinois Achieves Commercial Operation

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced Midland Wind has achieved commercial operation. The 106 MW wind farm located in Henry County is the company’s fourth wind farm in Illinois, bringing total capacity in the state to more than 600 MW.

“We are proud to have achieved this milestone with Midland Wind, which is now operational and delivering power,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “Our fourth completed renewable energy project in Illinois, Midland Wind is an example of our commitment to accelerating a clean energy transition. We look forward to continuing our efforts in developing green energy solutions while supporting Illinois communities.”

Midland Wind’s 25 turbines will generate nearly 400,000 MWh of renewable energy, which is enough clean energy to power the equivalent of 37,000 homes. The wind farm officially reached commercial operations in December 2023.

Work at Midland Wind supported more than 200 jobs during construction, most of which were local. Operations and maintenance of the wind farm will also support several permanent, local jobs that will remain in the community for the life of the project. The wind farm is estimated to contribute more than $25 million in property taxes, which will support area school districts, fire districts, and libraries.

With Midland Wind, Illinois now has the largest renewable energy capacity of any Midwest state in Avangrid’s portfolio. It is located near three other Avangrid renewable energy projects, Providence Heights Wind, Otter Creek Wind, and Streator Cayuga Ridge South. Avangrid is the third-largest renewable energy operator in the U.S. with more than 8.6 GW of installed capacity.



Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,600 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital for three consecutive years as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2022, AVANGRID ranked second within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

Iberdrola is one of the world’s biggest energy companies and a leader in renewables, spearheading the energy transition to a low carbon economy. The group supplies energy to almost 100 million people in dozens of countries. With a focus on renewable energy, smart networks and smart solutions for customers, Iberdrola’s main markets include Europe (Spain, the United Kingdom, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and Greece), the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. The company is also present in growth markets such as Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Sweden and Poland, among others.

With a workforce of nearly 40,000 and assets in excess of €141.7 billion, across the world, Iberdrola helps to support 400,000 jobs across its supply chain, with annual procurement of €12.2 billion. A benchmark in the fight against climate change, Iberdrola has invested more than €130 billion over the past two decades to help build a sustainable energy model, based on sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.