Polenergia and Equinor acquire 1.44 GW of offshore wind from Siemens Gamesa

Polenergia and Equinor close an order for 1.44 GW with Siemens Gamesa wind turbines.

Polish power company Polenergia and Norway’s Equinor have signed a final agreement with Siemens Gamesa to supply wind turbines for their Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms in Poland.

Siemens Gamesa, a unit of Siemens Energy, will supply the two projects, which have a combined capacity of 1,440 MW, with its largest offshore wind turbines to date, the SG 14-236 DD with a capacity of 14.4 MW.

The contract includes the design, supply, installation and commissioning of 100 wind turbines, as well as maintenance and warranty service. A booking agreement signed in February 2022 follows.

“The completion of contracts for the production and delivery of offshore wind turbines is crucial for the development of our projects in the Baltic Sea and represents a very important step in the development of the entire offshore wind energy sector in Poland,” he commented. Michal, general director of Polenergia. Michalski.

Commissioning of Baltyk II and III is planned for 2027. Equinor and Polenergia are also developing the Baltyk I wind farm of up to 1,560 MW.