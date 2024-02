Ingeteam develops an energy storage system to pivot offshore wind turbines

s. In addition, the Yaw Backup System also provides an emergency electrical power source to support essential loads such as control and communications, among other systems.

These systems are also used in parks located in areas affected by typhoons and other adverse weather conditions. However, the increase in the size of offshore wind turbines means that they are increasingly sensitive to the loads supported and, in these situations, solutions such as the Yaw Backup System become essential.

Specifically, this project located in the United Kingdom has already received and installed the first units of this system developed by Ingeteam, making it a coherent project aligned with its mission of generating clean energy by avoiding mechanics powered by fossil fuels. The energy stored in the batteries that enable the movement of the nacelle comes from the wind turbine itself, which contributes to the sustainability of the projects and makes it 100% renewable.

The different phases of the project, which will be put into operation in the coming months, will use Ingeteam technology as it has already passed the initial testing phase.

For more details and to download the whitepaper, visit this landing page.