SSE Renewables Launches 64MW Jubera Onshore Wind Farm in Spain

SSE Renewables, a division of UK-based utility SSE Plc, has embarked on an ambitious project – the construction of the 64MW Jubera onshore wind farm. With an estimated completion time of up to two years, this wind farm is set to generate a significant amount of renewable energy, enough to power around 55,000 homes annually.

The Jubera project, comprising 11 Nordex wind turbines, is a crucial part of SSE Renewables’ Southern Europe onshore wind portfolio. Acquired from Siemens Gamesa in 2022, this portfolio represents a significant investment in the future of renewable energy. Civil works have already begun, with commissioning expected by the end of 2025.

SSE Renewables is not stopping at Jubera. They are also advancing a portfolio of 320 MW of late-stage development projects in Spain. This is part of a 2.4-GW secured pipeline of onshore wind and solar projects across Southern Europe, further demonstrating their dedication to driving the transition to a green future.

As we stand on the cusp of a transformative era, where technology and humanity blur the lines, projects like Jubera serve as beacons of hope. They remind us that in the face of environmental challenges, innovation and determination can pave the way for a sustainable future.