Avangrid and Amazon sign agreement for wind energy in Oregon

Avangrid (Iberdrola) entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Amazon, marking a significant step in both companies’ renewable energy strategies. The PPA belongs to the Amazon Wind Farm Oregon – Leaning Juniper IIA, located in Gilliam County, which will provide Amazon with 98.4 megawatts (MW) of wind energy.

The general director of Avangrid, Pedro Azagra, highlighted the alignment of values between both companies to accelerate the transition towards renewable energies. This collaboration is intended to support Amazon’s climate goals, while generating local employment and community contributions.

Amazon’s head of energy strategy, Abhishek Sharma, expressed excitement about its first utility-scale renewable energy project in Oregon. The initiative is a continuation of Amazon’s broader efforts to achieve 100% renewable energy use by 2025, maintaining its status as the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy.

The wind farm, which consists of 40 wind turbines, is expected to produce enough electricity to power approximately 22,800 homes a year. The construction phase will create around 200 jobs, boosting the local economy.

Avangrid plans to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act to repower existing wind farms, such as Leaning Juniper IIA, to take advantage of technological advances for more efficient renewable energy generation. This strategy aims to maximize the local impact of such projects over the next decade.

In terms of community involvement, Avangrid’s Community Sponsorship Program has facilitated contributions to local libraries, preschools and firefighters through the wind farm. With Amazon’s investment, these initiatives can persist. Additionally, the project has already contributed more than $11 million in local property taxes, supporting public services such as education and safety.