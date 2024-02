Ingeteam to supply its technology for the largest battery energy storage project in the world

Ingeteam to manufacture the inverters and transformer stations, which will be delivered over the summer for the Oasis de Atacama project, developed by Grenergy in northern Chile, set to become the largest capacity battery storage project in the world.

The project is expected to be fully operational in 2026 and will manage 4.1 GWh of photovoltaic energy daily, helping to improve the efficiency, security and stability of the Chilean National Electricity System.

Ingeteam, present in the country for over 10 years, thereby reinforces its position as a technology partner.

Ingeteam has been selected by Grenergy as its technology partner for what will be the world’s largest battery storage facility when in operation. The Oasis de Atacama project, developed by Grenergy in the Chilean Atacama Desert, will be built in five phases, which combine photovoltaic generation with battery energy storage. Ingeteam will provide its power conversion and control technology for the two systems (solar and battery). The agreement signed with Grenergy strengthens and reinforces the excellent relationship between the two companies.

Once completed, the project will provide 1 GW of power and 4.1 GWh of storage capacity, previously unheard-of figures for battery systems. Its storage capacity equals the amount of energy consumed annually by approximately 145,700 Chilean households and will contribute to the reduction of annual CO 2 emissions by more than 147,000 tonnes.

The different project phases will enter operation in the next 36 months, storing clean solar energy, as all of the battery systems will be associated with solar power plants.

The scope of the agreement between the two companies includes the supply of solar and storage inverters pre-integrated into the transformer stations and delivered as a turnkey solution ready for installation. Ingeteam will also supply the control system and commissioning services for the inverters, transformer stations and facilities.

According to Ingeteam’s battery energy storage business director, José Antonio Unanue, “Chile is undergoing a period of firm and decisive commitment to storage as a key element to maximise its use of renewable energy. More and more projects are using our technology, and we are extremely proud to help the country achieve its goals for decarbonising its economy”. Ingeteam has experienced unstoppable growth since its arrival in the country more than 10 years ago. To date, it has supplied its technology for 68 solar power plants – many being Small Distributed Generation Means (PMGD in Spanish) in conjunction with Grenergy – and for other emblematic large-scale projects such as Malgarida, San Pedro, Granja Solar, Amanecer Solar, Quilapilún, Gran Teno, Javiera and Usya.

This stunning project arrives in the context of the Chilean government’s firm commitment to battery energy storage technology under Law 21505, which was approved in November 2022. The law, among other aspects, seeks to promote the inclusion of renewable energy (mainly wind and photovoltaic) in the electricity matrix. Unanue also commented that “Ingeteam believes this project will make use of one of the most interesting aspects of battery energy storage systems: their ability to provide photovoltaic and wind power plants with greater flexibility, which due to their intermittent nature need to store surplus production for consumption when there is no sun or wind available”.