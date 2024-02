Envision Energy secures 162 MW wind turbine order for Philippine wind farm

The agreement includes a comprehensive 10-year service and maintenance commitment, ensuring optimal performance and reliability of the wind turbines.

Envision Energy has achieved a major milestone by securing its inaugural order for wind turbines in the Philippines. The contract, awarded by renewable energy pioneer Alternergy Holdings Corporation (Alternergy), which is providing 162 MW wind turbines for the Alabat and Tanay wind projects, marks the first foray into the Philippine market for Envision Energy, highlighting its commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions around the world.

The turbine supply contract covers the design, engineering, manufacturing and delivery of wind turbine generators (WTG), with a combination of nominal capacity of 6.5 MW and 8 MW. Additionally, the agreement includes a comprehensive 10-year service and maintenance commitment, ensuring optimal performance and reliability of the turbines.

The Tanay Wind Project is Alternergy’s third wind project in Rizal province, while the Alabat Wind Project is its first wind project in Quezon province. Both projects are expected to be ready for operation by the end of 2025, as part of Alternergy’s accelerated pipeline of projects.

The company will bring cutting-edge innovations with its expertise and apply cutting-edge solutions to achieve high wind turbine performance and reliability. The project will be the largest wind turbine in the Philippines once installed.

John Lee, Managing Director of Asia and Africa Markets at Envision Energy, expressed his excitement about the partnership with Alternergy: “We are excited to collaborate with Alternergy, the pioneer of wind energy in the Philippines, for their upcoming Alabat and Wind energy projects. Tanay. These are new innovative projects for us in the Philippine market. We are implementing innovative technologies in the wind turbines for the Alabat and Tanay wind projects that are specifically selected and designed to adapt to the wind climatic conditions in these areas and have received certifications from international and accredited accreditation bodies. “The partnership aims to positively impact and contribute to the Philippines’ goal of accelerating the energy transition and fulfilling Envision’s mission of helping solve challenges for a sustainable future around the world.”

“Envision Energy was selected after a very thorough and rigorous tender process and due diligence. Our partnership with Envision, a leader in wind technology, will bring cutting-edge innovation to ensure optimal power generation in Alternergy’s upcoming wind projects,” said Knud Hedeager, president of Alternergy Wind Holdings Corporation, Alternergy’s subholding for its wind portfolio.

“Alternergy’s pioneering efforts will be demonstrated again as we join forces with Envision to utilize state-of-the-art solutions to achieve high performance and reliability of wind turbines and, once installed, will be the largest wind turbines in the country. “Gerry Magbanua, president of Alternergy Holdings Corporation.