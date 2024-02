ENGIE Chile announces new storage project at solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Antofagasta

This is “BESS Capricornio”, an initiative that will be located at the Capricornio Solar PV Plant in Antofagasta, also owned by the company. Thanks to its storage capacity of 264 MWh, equivalent to 48 MW of installed capacity, it will avoid emitting 25,833 tons of CO2 per year.

ENGIE is developing an ambitious transformation plan to decarbonize the energy matrix and provide security and flexibility to the National Electric System (SEN).

To this end, one of their key areas on this path to accelerate the energy transition are storage systems and today they announced their fourth project in this area: BESS Capricorn.

The initiative based on the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will be located at the Capricorn Solar Plant (88 MWac) – also owned by the company and located in the commune of Antofagasta – and will have 96 containers that will be capable of storing the energy produced. thanks to the sun for 5 hours.

Juan Villavicencio, managing director Renewable of ENGIE Chile, indicated that “once BESS Coya, BESS Tamaya and BESS Capricornio come into operation; “We will have more than 1.1 GWh of storage capacity per day.”

“This is a great achievement in our transformation plan. In addition, we must take into account that each of the projects that we are developing today has contemplated incorporating a storage system,” Villavicencio added.