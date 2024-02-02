Ocean Winds and Zelim join forces to enhance safety at floating offshore wind farms

Zelim’s AI-enabled person detection technology is set to anticipate safety issues on floating offshore wind farms.

The software is being trialled at WindFloat Atlantic, Ocean Winds’ operating floating offshore wind farm in Viana do Castelo, Portugal.

Zelim, a UK-based startup developing innovative search and rescue solutions, is joining forces with Ocean Winds (OW), an international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, in a pilot project to test AI enabled person detection software for floating offshore wind farms. The objective is to test and prove Zelim’s ZOE technology, AI-enabled software dedicated to person overboard detection and capable of finding and tracking people, vessels and other objects, in real time and in harsh maritime conditions.

During the collaboration, Zelim will offer continuous monitoring of ZOE’s live feed from cameras installed on two turbine foundations on Ocean Winds’ WindFloat Atlantic project. The project will serve to train and improve the ZOE detection models whilst simultaneously proving its capability.

ZOE will be detecting both people and objects in the waters surrounding the turbines, providing direct alerts to the operation and maintenance control centre in the case of a person falling overboard or an external vessel approaching the windfarm to increase the safety and security of the technicians and assets. By proving this capability, ZOE will support the site’s operation and effectiveness by providing an additional layer of health and safety support.

Doug Lothian, Chief Technology Officer at Zelim, commented “Finding someone in distress at sea is often a game of chance, especially when you factor in waves, sea spray, darkness and how quickly people can drift in the current. Couple that with the limitations of a human searcher’s eyesight and concentration. We have been developing ZOE over the last 3 years to increase certainty in search, even in challenging conditions. We see ZOE providing a safety net around offshore assets, where if somebody ends up in the water, they will be detected and an immediate alert sent, thereby enabling a fast and efficient rescue. We are thrilled to be working with the team at Ocean Winds to create a new benchmark in safety for offshore workers.”

Elena Caja, HSSEQ Director, Ocean Winds commented: “As a pure offshore wind developer and operator of over 1.5 GW in the world, a key focus at Ocean Winds is the increase of the safety and health of our workers and communities, which always come first. Leveraging our innovation mindset, we work hand in hand with partners in search and pursuit of groundbreaking technologies that can actually make a difference and help us in this endeavour. We are very excited for the implementation of this project and are looking forward to the results, and potential deployment throughout our projects already in operation or under construction.”

Ocean Winds (OW) is an international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and created as a 50-50 joint venture, owned by EDP Renewables and ENGIE. Based on our belief that offshore wind energy is an essential part of the global energy transition, we develop, finance, build and operate offshore wind farm projects all around the world.

When EDP and ENGIE combined their offshore wind assets and project pipeline to create OW in 2019, the company had a total of 1.5 GW under construction and 4.0 GW under development; OW has been adding rapidly to that portfolio and is now on a trajectory to reach the 2025 target of 5 to 7 GW of projects in operation, or construction, and 5 to 10 GW under advanced development. In 2022, OW’s offshore wind gross capacity already operating, contracted or with grid connection rights granted reaches 16.6 GW.

OW, headquartered in Madrid, is currently present in 8 countries, and primarily targets markets in Europe, the United-States, selected parts of Asia and Brazil.

Zelim?provide novel smarter ways to find, recover and protect people in distress, both to save lives and to open up new ways of operating offshore.?Zelim?have brought to market an AI enabled maritime object detection and tracking solution known as ZOE, which helps you find people and objects in the often chaotic environment of the sea surface. ZOE sees when others can’t, providing greater certainty in search in all conditions.