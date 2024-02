Google has signed its largest PPA for the supply of offshore wind energy off the Netherlands

Google agreed to buy 478 MW of power from two new wind farms developed by Crosswind and Ecowende, joint ventures between Shell and Dutch utility Eneco.

Google stated: “We have signed power purchase agreements with Shell and with Eneco, owners of the Crosswind and Ecowende joint ventures, to support 478 megawatts of carbon-free power capacity with two new offshore wind farms on the grid: HKN V and “HKW VI.”

These agreements support the development of these subsidy-free offshore wind farms, Google said.

Additionally, in Italy, Google has signed its first long-term power purchase agreement to support a 47 MW wind project developed by Italian energy company ERG.

“Our current projections indicate that, once operational, this agreement will help our offices in Italy, as well as our Milan and Turin cloud regions, achieve more than 90% carbon-free energy per hour locally by 2025 “Google said. .

The technology company also signed new Polish PPAs for 106 MW of solar generation capacity with GoldenPeaks Capital and two new green energy agreements in Belgium.

“With these power purchase agreements, we are helping to add 11 new onshore wind farms, developed by Aspiravi and Luminus, to the grid, for a total capacity of 84 megawatts,” Google said.