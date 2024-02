TagEnergy and Vestas develop 220 MW of wind power in Castilla y León

TagEnergy and the Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas have created a joint venture to develop a 220 megawatt (MW) wind portfolio in Castilla y León.

Vestas will act as lead developer, while TagEnergy will bring its experience in wind farm development to determine and shape the most profitable model.

TagEnergy will also leverage its expertise in battery energy storage systems (BESS), gained through more than 270 MW of BESS under construction in the UK, to lead the potential hybridization of the projects and provide stability to the grid.

This co-development agreement in Spain expands the relationship between both, which began in Golden Plains I, a 756 MW wind farm located in Victoria (Australia), and which represents the first stage of the 1,300 MW Golden Plains project, owned by TagEnergy.

TagEnergy Deputy CEO Jean-Baptiste Fournier was “excited to join forces again with such a reliable partner as Vestas for this joint venture in Spain.”

“The importance of Spain in the TagEnergy family of projects grows as we work towards an energy future dominated by renewable energy. While this portfolio represents our first wind projects in Spain, we are already developing two solar photovoltaic plants in Murcia and the Tabiella energy storage project, with 100 MW of power, in Asturias,” he added.

Vestas Desarrollo has around 30 gigawatts (GW) of wind capacity in its portfolio and accumulates more than 6.6 GW in sales from its project portfolio.