GE Vernova, Kandenko and Cosmo Eco Power to develop onshore wind farm in Fukushima, Japan

Signed Turbine Supply Agreement for 28 units of GE Vernova’s 3.2-103 wind turbine and long-term Full Service Agreement. Total installed capacity is approximately 90 MW, which can meet the power demand of an estimated 50,000 households on an annual basis. Wind turbines will power Abukuma South Wind Power LLC in Fukushima, Japan with support from Fukushima prefecture to increase the share of wind energy.

GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business (NYSE: GE) announced today that it has been selected by Abukuma South Wind Power LLC as the supplier for the Abukuma South Wind Farm in the area of Iwaki-city and Hirono-town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. Abukuma South Wind Power signed a turbine supply agreement with Kandenko, EPC for this project, to provide 28 units of GE Vernova’s 3.2-103 turbine1 that will provide approximately 90 megawatts (MW) of power, and also signed a long-term full service contract with GE Vernova.

The project is GE Vernova’s second project with Cosmo Eco Power in Japan. Cosmo Eco Power Co., Ltd., Nemoto Tsusho, Maruto, and Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc., are supporting the project as shareholders of Abukuma South Wind Power LLC. The agreement will enable both companies to support Fukushima Prefecture’s Renewable Energy promotion vision 2021 of having 100% of Fukushima’s demand for energy being met with renewable energy by 2040, as well as Japan’s goal of increasing the share of the national electricity mix coming from renewable energy from 36 to 38% by 2030.

GE Vernova’s 3.2-103 onshore wind turbines are optimized to minimize environmental impact and cope with extreme weather conditions as well as Japan’s unique wind environment.

Steve Swift, Chief Commercial Officer, GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business said, “We appreciate the confidence that Cosmo Eco Power has shown in our 3 MW class turbine line and value the continued opportunity to advance the government’s renewable energy goals with wind power. Projects like this illustrate how GE Vernova, together with our customers, is working to electrify the world while we simultaneously decarbonize it.”

Sayuri Hashikawa, Director & Executive Officer, Cosmo Eco Power’s Business Development said, “This project was planned to support the introduction of renewable energy, as one of the priority areas of the national project to rebuild the country following the Great East Japan Earthquake and the tsunami that occurred in 2011 with a goal to build a new industrial base. In implementing this project, we aim to coexist and prosper with the local community and key stakeholders, including GE Vernova by cooperating with local businesses in construction, operation and maintenance.”

Over the last 130 years, GE Vernova has contributed towards Japan’s stable power supply by providing power generation equipment including gas turbines, steam turbines, nuclear reactors, hydro and wind turbines. GE Vernova currently powers one fourth of the country’s current installed capacity of onshore wind, and Haliade-X, the world’s biggest offshore wind turbines set to begin operations in the future. Find out how GE Vernova is powering Japan at https://www.gevernova.com/jp

1 – GE’s 3.2 MW turbine with a 103-meter rotor is what we refer to as the 3.2-103.

GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification businesses and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 80,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world. GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business is a world leader in onshore wind technology. With an installed base of approximately 55,000 turbines around the world, it offers a high-tech product portfolio of turbines for a broad range of site conditions.

GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, “GE,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “verde” signal Earth’s verdant and lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future.