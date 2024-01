Invenergy awarded 291 megawatt wind energy contract from Hydro-Québec

Invenergy, the leading privately held global developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to confirm today that Hydro-Quebec has selected the Pohénégamook–Picard–Saint-Antonin–Wolastokuk 2 (PPAW 2) wind project to be developed and constructed as part of its A/O 2023-01 tender for the acquisition of wind energy. Developed in equal partnership with Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est, the project will be a significant economic investment that will directly benefit the communities and territories of Eastern Quebec.

Located in Bas-Saint-Laurent, Québec, the PPAW 2 Wind Energy Centre is an investment of approximately 1 billion dollars (CAD).

The 291 megawatt project will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 40,000 households. It is expected to begin commercial operations in 2029.

“We are proud to deliver another significant project to Hydro-Québec, in support of their ambitious energy goals and to bring more clean energy to the province,” said Louis Robert, Vice President, Renewable Development at Invenergy. “Invenergy deeply values the communities where we develop, work and operate and we look forward to working with Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est, to ensure these projects deliver economic, environmental, and social benefits to the project’s host communities and territories.”

“We have found a trusted partner in Invenergy. We are confident we can work with them to deliver projects tailored to the territory and earn the respect of communities and the people in them. Eastern Quebec, with its wind regimes favourable to wind development, wants to continue its important contribution to building new megawatts, allowing us both to be contribute to Québec’s energy leadership and to ensure the vitality of our territory,” said the president of Alliance de l’énergie de l’Est, Michel Lagacé.

Invenergy has successfully developed more than 31 gigawatts of clean energy generation projects globally and has expertise across technologies including land-based wind, solar, advanced energy storage, natural gas, transmission, offshore wind, clean hydrogen and clean water. Since 2005, Invenergy has commissioned over 1 gigawatt of power projects in Québec and Ontario. These projects include wind, solar and natural gas facilities, and have generated significant financial investments in the local communities where they are located. In 2023 Invenergy opened an office in Montreal to serve as a regional hub for Invenergy’s work to grow clean energy in the province and Atlantic Canada.

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Headquartered in Chicago, Invenergy has regional offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 310,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, transmission infrastructure and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects. Learn about Invenergy at Invenergy.com.