CIP to invest $1.92 billion in offshore wind energy in the Philippines

CIP’s wind farm will stretch along the northern coast of Northern Samar province and is expected to begin operations in late 2025.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) will invest PHP 108 billion ($1.92 billion) in a 650 MW offshore wind energy park in Northern Samar province, Philippines.

The project was confirmed at a Northern Samar provincial government meeting between Board of Investment Help Desk Director Ernesto de los Reyes and Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan.

Local authorities laid the groundwork for future work on January 10 when they issued a greenway certificate, a government-wide strategy aimed at prioritizing strategic investments by streamlining and automating certain business processes.

The new wind farm will be located off the coast of six towns in the province: Bobon, Catarman, Mondragón, San Roque, Pambujan and Laoang. Additionally, the project received support from agencies nationwide, including the Department of Energy.

According to John Allen Berbon, head of the local investment promotion agency in the region, construction will begin in the first quarter of 2024 and will continue until the end of 2025.

“These investigations will involve the use of equipment to measure wind speed, seafloor conditions and environmental factors,” Berbon said today (Jan 26).