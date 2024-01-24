The world and China’s largest solar photovoltaic power plants in 2023

In the relentless pursuit of cleaner and greener energy solutions, China has emerged as a global leader in pioneering solar projects that redefine the boundaries of innovation. From the towering heights of the Himalayas to the vast expanse of the South China Sea, these solar initiatives are not only monumental in scale but also transformative in their environmental impact.
1. World’s largest and highest-altitude solar-hydro power station
Project Name: Kela solar power station at the Yalong River confluence, phase I
- Scale: 1 GW
- Commencement: July 8, 2022
- Grid Connection: June 25, 2023
- Features: Situated at an altitude of 4,600 meters, this groundbreaking project elevates solar-hydro hybrid power operation to gigawatt level, showcasing “China’s speed” with a construction time of less than a year.
2. World’s largest single-site solar+salt power station
Project Name: Huadian Tianjin Haijin 1 GW Solar+Salt PV Project
- Scale: 1 GW
- Commencement: July 19-20, 2021
- Grid Connection: July 8, 2023
- Features: Located in Tianjin’s Binhai New Area, this project covers an area equivalent to 1868 football fields, providing 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, equivalent to reducing about 1.25 million tons of carbon emissions.
3. World’s highest-altitude solar power station
Project Name: Huadian Xizang 50 MW Caipeng PV Project
- Location: Naidong District, Shannan City, altitude range of 4,994 meters to 5,100 meters
- Scale: 50 MW
- Grid Connection: December 2023
- Features: Positioned as the world’s highest-altitude PV project, this initiative uses domestic equipment and incorporates energy storage, ensuring stable power supply in the high-altitude environment.
4. Indonesia’s first and SE Asia’s largest floating solar power station
Project Name: Cirata Floating PV Power Project, Indonesia
- Location: Cirata Reservoir, West Java
- Scale: 192 MW
- Grid Connection: November 2023
- Features: A milestone for clean energy in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, the project harnesses expansive water areas, providing 192 megawatts of capacity and supplying stable power to about 50,000 local households. It significantly reduces harmful gas and coal dust emissions, serving as a prominent example of technological harmony with nature.
5. World’s largest single-site solar power station
Project Name: Al Dhafra PV2 Solar Power Plant, Abu Dhabi
- Scale: 2.1 GW
- Completion: April 2023
- Features: Among the world’s largest solar projects, the Al Dhafra PV2 in Abu Dhabi stands as a monumental milestone under the “Belt and Road” initiative. It boasts world-leading efficiency and performance, contributing significantly to the green energy landscape.
6. Largest solar project invested and constructed by a Chinese enterprise in Central Asia
Project Name: Uzbekistan 1 GW PV Project
- Scale: 1 GW (Phase I: 400 MW grid-connected in December 2023)
- Features: Representing the largest solar project invested and constructed by a Chinese enterprise in Central Asia under the “Belt and Road” framework, this project is expected to generate approximately 2.4 billion kilowatt-hours annually.
7. Largest solar-storage power station on open-pit mine land in China
Project Name: Guoneng Beidian Victory Energy Open-Pit Mine 200 MWp PV Project
- Location: Northern Suburbs of Xilinhot City
- Scale: DC-side installed capacity of 200 MW, AC-side capacity of 150 MW, equipped with a 31.5 MW/63 MWh energy storage system
- Grid Connection: August 2023
- Features: Showcasing a win-win concept for ecology and economy, this project, one of the largest solar energy installations on open-pit mine land, promotes green development while ensuring efficient power generation.
8. China’s largest solar-wind power hub in desert
Project Name: CHN Energy Ningxia Tengger Desert solar-wind hub
- Location: Xilinhot City
- Scale: Total installed capacity of 17 GW, with a renewable energy total installed capacity of 13 GW (Phase I: 1 GW grid-connected in April 2023, Phase II: 2 GW under construction)
- Grid Connection: Phase I connected in April 26, 2023
- Features: The Tengger Desert New Energy Base is at the forefront of establishing a groundbreaking solar-wind power hub. It focuses on the development of large-scale wind and photovoltaic (PV) power, strategically integrating with coal-fired power units.
9. China’s largest single-site solar desert control project
Project Name: Mengxi Base Kubuqi 2 GW PV Desert Control Project
- Location: Hangjin Banner, Ordos City, Inner Mongolia
- Scale: 2 GW
- Commencement: October 16, 2021
- Completion: December, 2023
- Features: Covering an impressive 100,000 acres, this project combines solar power generation with desert reclamation efforts, showcasing the synergy between addressing ecological challenges and generating clean energy.
As China and the world continue their journey toward sustainable energy, these monumental solar PV projects stand as beacons of innovation, pushing the boundaries of clean energy production and marking significant strides toward a greener and more sustainable future.