Revolutionizing offshore wind energy with green hydrogen

The offshore wind industry will explode in the coming years, with a projected capacity of 500 gigawatts on water by 2050. However, the challenge remains: how can this vast amount of energy be efficiently transported and used? Enter Copenhagen Energy Islands, an innovative company that aims to address this problem through a network of 10 offshore green hydrogen plants.

Copenhagen Energy Islands, led by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), plans to build renewable energy centers, each with a capacity of approximately 10 gigawatts, for a total of 100 gigawatts. While exact locations have yet to be determined, potential sites in the wind-rich North Sea, Baltic Sea and Southeast Asia are being considered.

So why focus on the islands? Copenhagen Energy Islands emphasizes the need for scalability when it comes to integrating offshore wind energy into the global energy system. With major economies planning to deploy more than 500 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2050, a more efficient system to move this energy to land is crucial.

This is where green hydrogen, also known as power-to-gas, plays a key role. By producing hydrogen from water through electrolysis, wind energy can be harnessed to create a fossil-free gas. Green hydrogen has a wide range of applications, including fuels, food systems, pharmaceuticals, metallurgy, refining and other industrial processes.

In addition to its versatility, green hydrogen offers several advantages for offshore wind farms. Wind farms often produce excess power at night, when demand is low, leading to curtailment orders. By using green hydrogen facilities, this surplus clean energy can be used productively, solving the problem of curtailment. Additionally, green hydrogen can be easily transported to shore from offshore wind farms via pipelines or ships, significantly reducing transmission costs.

Copenhagen Energy Islands envisions these offshore facilities not only as power plants but also as energy vectors that facilitate connections to local and global energy markets. Green hydrogen can also serve as a storage medium, generating electricity from renewable resources when needed.

While the concept of power-to-gas is relatively new, the rapid growth in this field is undeniable. By deploying proven technologies at scale, Copenhagen Energy Islands aims to achieve profitability and leverage existing marine infrastructure supply chains.

The future is not limited only to power-to-gas. Power-to-X technologies, covering electrofuels and other hydrogen products, offer even more possibilities for sustainable energy solutions.

As the offshore wind industry continues to expand, Copenhagen Energy Islands presents an innovative and transformative approach. By combining offshore wind energy with green hydrogen, this company paves the way to a cleaner, more efficient energy future.

By Daniel Hall