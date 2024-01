São Paulo inaugurates floating photovoltaic plant at the Billings Dam

The completion of the works is scheduled for the end of 2025, with investments of R$ 450 million.

The State of São Paulo inaugurated and delivered the first stage of implementation of the first floating solar photovoltaic plant in the capital of São Paulo, in the Billings reservoir.

The new photovoltaic plant (called UFF Araucária), with 10.5 thousand photovoltaic panels on the water surface and an initial investment of R$ 30 million, has the capacity to produce up to 10 GWh per year, equivalent to the consumption of 4 thousand residences.

Foto: Governo de SP

“The project is very interesting because we are taking advantage of the water surface to generate energy. We have the first floating photovoltaic plant that will generate energy commercially in Brazil,” said Governor Tarcísio de Freitas.

The new plant is considered by the Government of São Paulo as one of the main sustainable energy development projects in the State, being executed under the coordination of the Ministry of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics.

All works are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, with the delivery of another 75 MW of renewable energy and an investment of R$ 450 million.

Power generation will begin immediately after the issuance of the operating license by Cetesb (Companhia Ambiental do Estado de São Paulo).

In total, the new floating solar plant has a peak installed power of 7 MW, with 5 MW of connection power and photovoltaic panels installed on high-density polyethylene floats.

The plant will be the largest in the country to operate commercially in DG (distributed generation) mode, with generators located near consumption centers. The plant’s production will be deducted from the electricity consumption of the plant’s customers, through compensation on the electricity bill.

https://canalsolar.com.br