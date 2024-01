Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Ignitis win offshore wind tender in Estonia

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Growth Markets Fund 2, and Ignitis Renewables will develop an offshore wind farm in the Liivi 1 seabed area in Estonia.

CIP and Ignitis won the offshore wind auction after submitting the highest bid of €1.16 million.

Having previously won the Liivi 2 site in Estonia’s first offshore wind tender held in December 2023, CIP and Ignitis Renewables view the adjacent Liivi 1 site as a natural extension of the seabed area.

This will allow for greater synergy and optimization in the development of the sites as a single offshore wind project.

The maritime area of both sites is located in the Gulf of Riga, northwest of Ruhnu Island and close to the Baltic Sea coast of Estonia, and covers approximately 193 square kilometers.

The project, which will be developed on the two combined sites, is expected to become operational after 2030, subject to obtaining relevant permits, contracting suppliers and securing financing.

CIP and Ignitis Renewables have signed an agreement to collaborate exclusively on offshore wind energy opportunities in Estonia and Latvia.

