Prysmian Group announces the successful commissioning of the inter-array cable system for the Fécamp offshore wind farm

Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, announces the successful commissioning of the inter-array cable system for the Fécamp offshore wind farm, located in the English Channel, some 24 km off the French coast, in Normandy (Seine Maritime department). The Fécamp offshore wind farm is composed of 71 WTGs with a total capacity of nearly 500 MW, generating clean electricity equivalent to the power needs of over 770,000 people.

Prysmian had secured this project in 2020 with a contract awarded by EDF Renewables and its partners.

“This important project marks a further significant milestone for the Group, being one of the first large-scale offshore wind farms located in France, in which the Group has full EPCI responsibility for the inter-array supply and installation contract,” stated Alberto Boffelli, Chief Operating Officer Projects BU, Prysmian Group. ”As a one-stop-shop service provider, Prysmian was responsible for the design, manufacture, installation, burial, termination and testing of a total of 118 km of 33 kV submarine cables with 630mm2 cross-sections and both aluminium and copper cores to connect the 71 wind turbines with a capacity of 7 MW each to the offshore substation. Prysmian also offered its strategic expertise and extended ability to provide a complex and complete installation solution, whilst ensuring a tighter control over the entire supply chain,” concluded Boffelli.

The complex offshore installation was performed under Prysmian’s full and dedicated project management.

This contract confirms the trust and confidence that EDF Renewables and its partners place in Prysmian, having already awarded the Group other projects such as those for the St. Nazaire and Calvados offshore wind farms.