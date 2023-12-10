HH Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik inaugurate ‘Wonders of Wind’ exhibit at COP28

HH Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President & CEO of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA) and Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova, inaugurated the ‘Wonders of Wind: Double Down to Reach 3xRenewables by 2030’ exhibit in the blue zone at COP28. Inspired by the global call to triple renewables by 2030, GE Vernova’s interactive installation includes unique artwork from around the world, educational exhibits on renewable energy, information on advanced solutions driving sustainability, an immersive VR experience that transports one to the high seas to experience the power of offshore wind, and the opportunity for visitors to share their thoughts and reflections on how we can double down to triple up renewables by 2030.

HH Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “It is our collective duty to lead responsibly to create a better world for future generations. Addressing the global climate challenge is a more urgent imperative than ever before. I hope this exhibit will encourage people, especially the youth, to reflect, engage, and collaborate to find creative solutions to the climate crisis.”

“It has been inspiring to see the strong leadership role played by Her Highness and the COP28 Presidency to drive the climate agenda forward,” said Scott Strazik. “Our Wonders of the Wind installation is designed to engage visitors and inspire innovation around wind technologies. Wind is an important part of our energy mix on the journey towards net zero, and GE Vernova is committed to investing in and helping lead this industry forward.”

Led by the Belgium-based Global Renewables Alliance, the 3xRenewables by 2030 campaign is a call for action from companies and organizations worldwide. Inspired by the International Renewable Energy Agency’s World Energy Transitions Outlook 2023, 3xRenewables calls to triple global renewable power capacity to at least 11,000 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and double energy efficiency improvement rates to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

The Wonders of Wind exhibit will be open 24/7 throughout COP28 until December 12. Notable features of the exhibit include:

Unique artwork from eight artists from around the world, connected to the COP28 themes of diversity, energy, food, health, nature, trade, transport, and water – and the common humanity and power needed to drive them all forward

Industry-leading wind power solutions:- The Zero wastE Blade ReseArch (ZEBRA) 100% recyclable wind turbine blade: Made from resin and high-performance glass, the blade can be recycled by breaking down the resin and then separating the glass fiber.- The Haliade-X offshore wind turbine: The first offshore wind turbine certified at 14.7 MW, the Haliade-X is aimed at making offshore wind energy more affordable. A single rotation of its blades can power the equivalent of one UK home for two days and save up to 53,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

