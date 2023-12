Acciona Energía announces the start of construction of the Aldoga solar power plant in Australia

ACCIONA Energía has announced today that the construction of the Aldoga Solar Farm in Australia, with a total capacity of 380MW and an associated investment of AU$500 million (€300 million), will commence in the first quarter of 2024.

The Aldoga Solar Farm will be located 20 kilometers north-west of Gladstone on the central Queensland coast and its construction will create a peak workforce of 350 jobs over the 18-month construction period.

The photovoltaic plant is linked to a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Queensland’s publicly owned energy company Stanwell Corporation. Stanwell plans to use all the energy produced at Aldoga to supply its green hydrogen project, Central Queensland Hydrogen (CQ-H2), which is expected to enter commercial operations in 2028.

The Aldoga Solar Farm will generate clean electricity to supply nearly 185,000 homes and avoid the emission of around 934,000 tonnes of CO2 each year, playing a pivotal role to step up Queensland’s decarbonization. In addition, this project is another example of ACCIONA Energía’s commitment to Australia as a strategic country to accelerate its growth.

The company is also building there the largest wind farm in Australia, MacIntyre (1,026MW), and developing the adjacent Herries Range Wind Farm (c.1.000MW), an expansion of the MacIntyre Wind Precinct that will double its capacity to 2,000MW.

ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has 12,9GW of renewable energy and commercial operations in 20 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the reference shareholder of ACCIONA Energía. www.acciona-energia.com