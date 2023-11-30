GE Vernova to supply 36 wind turbines to O2 Power for its 97 MW wind power project in India

GE Vernova will supply, install, and commission 36 units of its workhorse 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for O2 Power’s 97 MW wind power project in Maharashtra, India.

The wind farm will not only power but also help various industries and commercial establishments in Maharashtra, India reach their decarbonization goals

GE Vernova has received 3.5 GW of orders to-date for its 2.7-132 wind turbines made in India.

GE Vernova announced today an order from O2 Power Private Limited to supply, install, and commission 36 units of its workhorse 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for the 97 MW wind power projects in Maharashtra, India. The agreement will enable the supply of renewable energy to various industries and commercial establishments in India and will contribute towards India’s target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The wind farm is targeted to be commissioned in a phased manner with full commissioning in the early phase of calendar year 2025. With this latest order, GE’s 2.7-132 wind turbines made in India have received over 3.5 GW+ of orders to-date.

“We are thankful to O2 Power for the confidence in our 2.7-132 wind turbine platform and look forward to furthering our partnership with them as they continue to build their renewable energy portfolio. We are also pleased with the continued trust that customers have shown in GE Vernova’s technology portfolio and capability to deliver on-time turbines for large wind farms,” said Deepak Maloo, Regional Sales Leader for GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business in Asia Pacific.

“The wind portfolio expansion is a crucial aspect in O2 Power’s growth strategy. In our endeavor to build our wind energy capabilities consistently, we have been partnering with marquee organisations for turbines and other wind-plant components. Our partnership with GE Vernova for their 2.7-132 wind turbine is a step in that direction. This investment testifies our strong commitment to use best-in-class products for our plants and be an equal and formidable partner in achieving India’s energy security mission. With this partnership, we look forward to collaborating with GE Vernova’s team and work towards the shared goal of a sustainable future,” said Rakesh Garg, Head of Wind and Co-Founder of O2 Power.

GE’s 2.7-132 wind turbine has proven to be the technology of choice for many customers in India due to its industry leading performance at India’s low wind speeds. GE Vernova is on track to add 1.2 GW* in new installs during current fiscal year ending March 2024, taking its cumulative install base to 5 GW* and making it one of the largest wind turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier in India. The O2 Power project will leverage GE’s significant local footprint in India with product design primarily at GE’s Technology Center in Bengaluru, blade manufacturing in GE’s plants in Vadodara and assembly at the GE multi-modal manufacturing facility in Pune.

O2 Power Private Limited is an independent power producing platform formed to develop and execute renewable energy projects in India. Jointly established by EQT and Temasek, it has a total equity commitment of up to USD 500 million. The goal is to establish greater than four gigawatt (GW) of operational renewable energy assets comprising both solar projects and wind projects by 2025, with good-quality off-takers, including greenfield projects and selective M&A. In the last four years, O2 Power has built a pipeline of 2.5+ GW of renewable energy assets that is diversified across off-takers and spreads across major states of India, serving both commercial and industrial customers. It is on course to commissioning more than 1 GW of greenfield projects this fiscal and is also geared to commissioning a higher capacity in the next fiscal with significant capacity addition in the wind sector.

On a strong growth trajectory with a solid foundation, O2 Power has thereby secured its rightful place amongst its energy industry peers as one of the fastest-growing renewable energy organisations in the country.

GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 80,000 employees across 140+ countries around the world. GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business is a world leader in onshore wind technology. With an installed base of approximately 57,000 turbines around the world, it offers a high-tech product portfolio of turbines for a broad range of site conditions.

GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, “GE,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “verde” signal Earth’s verdant and lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.