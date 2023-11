EDP Renewables strengthens its role in Poland’s energy transition by being awarded a long-term contract in the latest tender

EDPR chosen by the public institutions to further generate clean electricity for the Polish grid, now through the Recz solar project;

The company has recently inaugurated in Poland one of its largest PV plants in Europe and has implemented the first wind and solar hybrid park of the country.

EDP Renewables (EDPR), a global leader in renewable energy development with a strong presence in Poland, will accelerate its growth in the country by winning a new solar project in the latest renewable tender. Through a CfD (Contract-for-Difference) of 15 years, EDPR has secured an attractive tariff inflation-indexed on the annual basis for a project that will have an installed capacity of 20 MWp (14 MWac) in the region of West Pomeranian Voivodeship, representing also EDPR’s first project in this region. The project is expected to be in operation by 2025.

This contract represents another significant milestone in EDPR’s commitment with Poland’s energy transition, a goal that the company is actively pursuing in the four global regions where it operates.

Solar energy is growing at a fast pace in the Polish market, as the tender results confirm, with 98% of the projects awarded being from this technology. This is also one of the fastest avenues of growth for EDP Renewables, that remains committed to diversifying its technologies. Solar power already accounts for more than 20% of the company’s global portfolio and the company aims for solar to make up a substantial portion of the business’s installed capacity, with 30% Utility Scale and 7% distributed solar.

Since its entrance in Poland in 2008, EDPR demonstrated the relevance of this region, as the company implemented close to 1 GW of renewable projects and currently has close to 800 MW in operation. In 2023, the company ramp up its investments in the country, by inaugurating Przykona PV Plant (Greater Poland Voivodeship), one of EDPR’s largest PV plants in Europe, with an installed capacity of 200 MWp (153 MWac), by putting into operation the Chotków PV plant (Lubusz Voivodeship), with 40 MWp, and by being the first company in Poland to add solar panels to an existing wind farm, creating the first wind and solar hybrid park in the country, integrating the 45 MWp Konary photovoltaic plant in the 79 MW Pawlowo wind farm (Lesser Voivodeship)’ substation.

The EDP group, to which EDPR belongs, has also invested significantly in distributed solar projects for business customers in Poland, contributing to more than 95 MWp of solar capacity in Poland.