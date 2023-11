ACP Statement on Empire Wind and Revolution Wind Projects Moving Forward

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from ACP Chief Advocacy Officer JC Sandberg after the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) issued a final Record of Decision approving Equinor and bp’s Empire Wind project off New York and the approval of the Construction and Operations Plan for Orsted’s Revolution Wind project:

“The Empire Wind project receiving a Record of Decision is an important development for the advancement of offshore wind domestically and renewable energy development in New York. Empire Wind will produce 2.1 gigawatts of clean energy, enough to power over 1 million homes in New York. This project will stimulate the regional economy, revitalize ports, and create many new job opportunities – including new manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and operations jobs.

“We also are thankful for BOEM’s recent approval of the Construction and Operations Plan for the Revolution Wind project that will power 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

“The benefits derived from these projects moving forward cannot be overstated. Not only will they create a path for a cleaner and more sustainable future, but they will also boost local economies, create jobs, and attract investments across the region. We appreciate the work of agency leadership and the career staff involved in these thorough environmental reviews.”