The wind power and solar energy produced in 2023 in Spain already exceeds that of all of last year

On Friday, November 17, the national electricity system reached a total of 116,844 GWh of renewable generation in the accumulated year of 2023, thus exceeding the figure for all of 2022.

Renewables have exceeded their production for the entire year 2022 in Spain in November, according to data published daily by Red Eléctrica, a Redeia company in charge of the transportation and operation of the national electricity system. Between January 1 and November 17, our country achieved a cumulative production of 116,844 GWh of production from renewable sources, thus exceeding the figure for all of 2022, of 116,695 GWh.

This renewable computing has been possible in part thanks to favorable meteorological conditions for the production of hydro, solar photovoltaic and wind. So far this year (until November 20), these technologies have increased their contribution by 39.4%, 32% and 2%, respectively, when compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in hydraulics in 2023 is fundamentally explained because low rainfall caused this technology to reach its historical minimum production last year since records began.

Thanks to this boost, renewable production grows by 14.3% compared to said period in 2022, and today represents 49.9% of the total electricity produced in Spain during 2023.

November is being a particularly prolific month in terms of generation from natural resources, since 61.6% of the total Spanish electricity produced from November 1 to 20 is renewable.

In fact, on November 3, the Spanish electricity system recorded its maximum participation of renewables as a whole in the total electricity produced in one day, with a share of 73.3% of the mix.