Vestas wins first order for V172-7.2 MW wind turbines for 43 MW wind project in Germany

Vestas has received its first firm order for the V172-7.2 MW wind turbine, the latest addition to Vestas’ EnVentus platform. The order was placed by the developer Uhl Windkraft and consists of six wind turbines for the Hoßkirch wind project, a project in collaboration with the Koenigsegg-Aulendorf Comital House.

The order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

“We are very pleased to announce the first order for the V172-7.2 MW for Vestas, which marks the next milestone for our modular platform architecture,” said Jens Kück, Senior Vice President of Onshore Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “Our thanks to Uhl Windkraft and the Koenigsegg-Aulendorf Comital House for the trust placed in us and our technology. “The V172-7.2 MW offers a great business case, especially in a low-wind environment like Baden-Württemberg and is an important contribution to Germany’s energy transition.”

The V172-7.2 MW is designed for optimized power production in low to medium average wind conditions. The design takes into account the entire value chain with a modular design, improved transportability of the nacelle unit, as well as maintenance and upgrade flexibility during the operational life of the turbine.

The project site is located in Hoßkirch, 40 km north of Friedrichshafen. Delivery of the turbine will begin in the second quarter of 2025 and commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2025.