Heliogen Achieves Milestones for Gen3 Concentrated Solar Power Project

Heliogen, a leading AI-enabled concentrating solar energy technology provider, has reached two significant milestones in the development of its Capella Project. The Capella Project is the world’s first fully integrated Gen3 Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) commercial demonstration.

Firstly, Heliogen has successfully deployed the first commercial-scale centrifugal particle receiver for on-sun testing. This receiver plays a crucial role in capturing and storing concentrated solar energy. By completing this milestone, Heliogen is one step closer to utilizing its advanced technology on a commercial scale.

Secondly, Heliogen has achieved the design verification of the prototype particle receiver for Capella. The successful verification of this receiver design ensures that it meets all the necessary requirements for the Capella Project. This milestone signifies Heliogen’s capability to create a reliable and efficient particle receiver for the CSP system.

The deployment of the centrifugal particle receiver and the completion of the design verification are essential steps towards implementing Heliogen’s technology in the Capella Project. This project is a collaboration with Woodside Energy (USA) Inc. and has received funding from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Capella Project aims to demonstrate the commercial viability of Heliogen’s Gen3 CSP technology. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Heliogen’s system can concentrate sunlight to extremely high temperatures, comparable to those achieved by fossil fuels. This breakthrough technology has the potential to provide clean and sustainable energy solutions for various industries.

Heliogen’s achievements in the Capella Project mark significant progress towards revolutionizing the renewable energy sector. With the successful deployment of the commercial-scale centrifugal particle receiver and the design verification of the prototype, Heliogen is paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient future.