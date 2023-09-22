Solar-thermal Fuels and Thermal Energy Storage via Concentrated Solar Power

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) announced the Solar-thermal Fuels and Thermal Energy Storage Via Concentrated Solar-thermal Energy funding opportunity, which will award $30 million for projects to produce fuels via renewable energy resources and improve thermal energy storage technologies.

The research, development, and demonstration projects resulting from this funding opportunity will help deliver an equitable clean energy future by advancing the goals of a carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035 and achieving net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by 2050.

This funding opportunity announcement (FOA) supports the goals of three DOE Energy Earthshots: Industrial Heat Shot, Long Duration Shot, and Clean Fuels and Products Shot.

This FOA focuses on concentrating solar-thermal energy for electricity and other uses. Projects funded by this opportunity will accelerate the development of solar-thermal energy storage via fuels, as well as on site energy storage for industrial applications and power production.

SETO anticipates making approximately eight to 15 awards under this FOA ranging from $750,000 to $10 million. SETO encourages diverse teams from universities, nonprofit and for-profit companies, state and local governments, and Tribal Nations to apply.

Prior to submitting a full application for this opportunity, applicants must submit a concept paper by November 3, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET.

SETO will host an informational webinar on October 16 at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the funding opportunity and the areas of focus. Learn more about this funding opportunity and other open funding opportunities within DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy:

Topic Areas

Topic Area 1: Solar-thermal Fuel Production – 4-8 projects, $750,000-10 million each

Projects in this topic area will support research, development, and demonstration applications to produce fuels synthesized using CST-generated heat potentially supported by green electricity. The goal is to enable cost-effective production of hydrogen, ammonia, liquid fuels such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and solid fuels.

Topic Area 2: Concentrating Solar-thermal Energy Storage – 4-8 projects, $750,000-10 million each

This topic area will support technology development for thermal energy storage systems which can be driven by concentrated solar thermal energy input. The projects may be for electricity production (CSP) or other specified Concentrating Solar Thermal (CST) applications such as industrial process heat, chemical production, or fuel production.

Webinar

SETO will host an informational webinar on October 16 at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the funding opportunity and the areas of focus. Register for the webinar

.

Key Dates

FOA Issue Date: 09/21/2023 Informational Webinar: 10/16/2023 at 1 p.m. ET Submission Deadline for Concept Papers: 11/03/2023 at 5 p.m. ET Submission Deadline for Full Applications: 01/12/2023 at 5 p.m. ET Expected Submission Deadline for Replies to Reviewer Comments: 02/02/2024 at 5 p.m. ET Expected Date for EERE Selection Notifications: 04/01/2024 Expected Timeframe for Award Negotiations: Summer 2024

Additional Information