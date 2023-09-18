Floating Wind: The DemoSATH project starts supplying wind energy to the Spanish grid

DemoSATH is the first floating wind turbine connected to the Spanish grid.

The floating offshore wind project DemoSATH, led by the Spanish engineering firm Saitec Offshore Technologies, in collaboration with the German energy company RWE and the Japanese company Kansai Electric Power (KEPCO), achieves a significant milestone as it commences electricity generation.

In August DemoSATH was installed offshore at the BiMEP testing area at Armintza in the Basque Country. Subsequently, the connection of the existing static seabed cable to the motion-absorbing dynamic cable, and the link to the platform’s bow turret was successfully completed. This achievement enables the transmission of the generated electricity into the electrical grid through the BiMEP substation, converting the force of the wind into clean renewable energy.

The DemoSATH platform, located 2 miles off the Basque coast, features a turbine with a capacity of 2 megawatt (MW). Its annual production is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of approximately 2,000 Spanish households. As a result of this project, floating offshore wind technology is being introduced as a new renewable generation technology in Spain’s energy mix for the first time.

The commissioning marks the beginning of a two-year operational period to gather data about the behavior of the SATH technology, developed by Saitec Offshore Technologies, and the monitoring of the systems installed on the platform to understand its interaction with the surrounding ecosystem.

Specialized tools for the identification of birds and bats have been installed, as well as systems for monitoring marine ecosystem biodiversity (such as crustacean communities, other invertebrates, fish, and cetaceans) within the local environment. These monitoring activities will provide insights into the behavior of groups and species around the floating offshore turbine.

Additionally, the project will involve the evaluation of environmentally friendly solutions, custom-designed for SATH, which will aim to support marine biodiversity and enhance fishing resources in floating offshore wind farms.

The DemoSATH project represents a significant milestone in the floating offshore wind industry, becoming Spain’s first floating offshore wind turbine to connect to the electrical grid, the 5th European floating technology with a turbine of over 1 MW installed in open sea, and the 3rd concrete-based technology to reach this level of development.

David Carrascosa, COO at Saitec Offshore Technologies: “The start of energy generation from DemoSATH marks a culmination in the project. We are proud of the work accomplished and of being the pioneers in Spain in providing renewable energy with a floating wind turbine. This will be our testing ground to gain knowledge based on real-world experience and apply it in future larger-scale projects.”

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind: “We are glad to see that DemoSATH has been successfully commissioned. For us at RWE it is also another milestone on our way to unlock the great potential of floating wind globally, especially in countries with deeper coastal waters, like the US, France, UK, Norway and – certainly – Spain. Our ambition is to be a market leading floating wind player who safely develops, builds, and operates cost-competitive, commercial-scale floating wind projects around the world. Jointly with our other demonstration project, DemoSATH enables us to gain early experience for our future commercial-scale developments. Its unique concrete-based platform and single point mooring design further broadens our knowledge on innovative floating wind concepts.”

Kazumi Ogura, Executive Director of the Renewable Energy Division at Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc: “It is a great honor to reach this significant milestone as a member of the pioneering project. We would like to express our profound gratitude to the local community and numerous stakeholders for their cooperation and understanding. We are looking forward to applying the lessons learned from this project towards the advancement of a zero-carbon society.”

The success of the project is due to the combined capabilities of the partners: Saitec Offshore Technologies, as the designer of the SATH technology and project developers; RWE contributing its expertise in the floating offshore wind sector, and KEPCO with its experience in the field of energy.

In addition to this, the contributions of the supply chain companies and the institutional support received from the Spanish Government through The Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE) and The Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI), as well as from the Basque Government through The Basque Business Development Agency (SPRI), BEAZ, and the Basque Energy Agency (EVE), have played a crucial role.