Roberta Cox announced as the new Policy Director, Brazil at the Global Wind Energy Council

The executive will facilitate dialogue between the wind energy industry, government and communities in support of the offshore wind development in the country.

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) is delighted to announce an important new hire to its team in Brazil, with Roberta Cox starting as the new Policy Director. With a solid knowledge in the environmental and energy sectors, Roberta joins GWEC’s team with a mission to collaborate on the development and implementation of offshore wind in the country, seeking to enhance the positive environmental and social impacts of this new technology, in addition to facilitating dialogue between the wind industry, the public sector and communities involved, directly or indirectly, in the implementation of this new technology.

“Offshore wind energy could facilitate the new industrialization of our country, electrification of polluting sectors and even export energy through green hydrogen. We are talking about income generation, green jobs, reduction of emissions in several sectors. We currently have 75 cases open at Ibama. What we need now is to define the regulation so that the investment arrives in Brazil and is not directed to other countries. Climate change is getting worse and the scenario does not allow for delay, Brazil can make a difference and be an important collaborator in the global just energy transition. That’s what motivates me and that’s what I intend to collaborate with the GWEC with great enthusiasm!”, emphasized Roberta Cox.

Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, welcomed the new executive, who joins GWEC’s global efforts to develop offshore wind. “Brazil has the potential to play a central role in the expansion of this technology in the world and we need to act in every way to make that happen. Offshore wind is a key element in providing transforming, clean and safe energy systems. Our global initiatives such as the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA) and the Ocean Energy Pathway (OEP) move in this direction”, he highlights.

Education and Professional Background

Roberta Cox is an Environmental Engineer, graduated from the Federal University of Itajubá and studying for a master’s degree in Economic Management of the Environment in the economics department of UnB.

Since 2009 working for IBAMA (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), from which she is licensed, she worked in the Licensing Board in the coordination of transmission lines; in the coordination of oil and gas and in the coordination of energy generation by nuclear, thermal and other alternative sources.

Specifically in offshore wind, the new director of GWEC had a significant participation in the elaboration of the International Workshop on Offshore Wind, as well as in the elaboration of the Term of Reference (TOR) for offshore wind and in its launching event. While at Ibama, she worked as a Environmental Licensing Coordinator for Ports and Maritime Structures at Ibama. Assigned to the MMA, Roberta was also special advisor to the Ministry of the Environment for Energy Transition and Green Industrialization. In 2022 she joined the Management Board of the National Hydrogen Program COGES-PNH2.