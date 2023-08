Gulf of Mexico Auction A Critical Chapter of Region’s Energy Story

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) issued this statement by Josh Kaplowitz, ACP Vice President of Offshore Wind, on today’s offshore wind lease auction for the Gulf of Mexico held by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM):

“While today’s auction fell short of expectations, it is nonetheless a critical step for the energy transition on the Gulf Coast. ACP applauds BOEM and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards for their continued commitment to offshore wind development. Offshore wind can thrive in this region by capitalizing on existing infrastructure, well-developed ports, a skilled maritime workforce, and innovative markets for clean energy.

The Gulf is a pioneer region. Much like the Atlantic coast a decade ago, it will take steadfast local, state, and national support for the market to fully mature. For offshore wind to develop in this region, it is critical that we establish enforceable offtake mechanisms and incentives for innovative markets, such as green hydrogen. Future lease sales in state and federal waters in the Gulf can provide a pipeline of projects that can help grow out a supply chain and achieve ambitious state and national offshore wind goals.

ACP looks forward to working closely with BOEM and local communities to further develop an offshore wind supply chain and projects that have the potential to create up to 83,000 American jobs and bring $25 billion in annual investments to our economy by the end of this decade.”