U.S. President Joe Biden visits Ingeteam’s Milwaukee plant

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden visited Wisconsin to celebrate the growth of clean energy jobs and investment in the state.

Ingeteam’s Milwaukee plant manufactures generators for the wind energy sector, solar and energy storage inverters, as well as electric vehicle chargers.

In this context, Ingeteam is boosting production in Milwaukee, USA, to meet the strong demand for electric vehicle chargers announced by the Biden Administration.

To combat the climate crisis, the Biden-Harris Administration has announced the deployment of a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along its highways and in communities.

Ingeteam began operations in the US in 2008 and has created more than 100 jobs.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, toured and spoke at Ingeteam’s plant in the USA during his visit to the City of Milwaukee, where he was welcomed by Alex Belaustegui, Ingeteam’s Corporate Development Director, along with David Solé, Ingeteam’s Managing Director, and Mark Obradovich, Ingeteam’s Director in the USA.

Since the opening of Ingeteam’s Milwaukee plant, the company has manufactured more than 4,000 generators for the wind energy sector and has supplied 4 GW of solar and energy storage inverters for the US market. An additional 1.1 GW of awarded contracts for solar and energy storage sector are in execution stages and scheduled to be installed by end of Q1 of 2024, totaling over 5.1 GW of utility scale installed capacity.

US orders of wind turbine generators from Ingeteam are expected to double in the next year thanks to incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law one year ago.

The passage of Inflation Reduction Act has also started to demonstrate a positive and significant impact on the potential growth of the solar, energy storage and electric vehicle chargers’ industry in the US. Ingeteam is well positioned to meet the increasing market demand which will result of hiring more domestic high-paid jobs.

In May, Ingeteam announced a new to boost to its plant in Milwaukee, WI which will allow the facility to manufacture electric vehicle chargers for the North American market. This plan was made in direct response to the Biden-Harris Administration’s announcement as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law/Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to develop a national network of electric vehicle chargers, estimated to include 500,000 charging points, to help meet the growing demand for this type of product.

Ingeteam’s production capacity of electric vehicle chargers in the USA will exceed 13,000 units per year. These chargers will range from 7.5 kW to 420 kW and will be Buy America compliant under the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requirements for domestic manufacturing and Buy America Act for funded EV chargers according to the NEVI program (National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure). Production is expected to start in the first half of 2024.