Egypt’s Renewable Energy Projects

Egypt has made significant investments in renewable energy projects, with several notable solar and wind farms across the country. One of the largest projects is the Gabal Al-Zait wind farm, located near Ras Gharib, with a capacity of 580 MW. Constructed by Gamesa and Siemens, the project received financial support from the European Union and Germany.

Zafarana is another notable wind farm in Egypt, with a capacity of 545 MW. Built in multiple phases between 2000 and 2010, it was one of the country’s first wind farms. Soft loans from Denmark, Spain, Japan, and Germany helped finance the €110 million project, which is linked to the New and Renewable Energy Authority.

The Gulf of Suez I wind farm, situated near the Gulf of Suez, has an installed capacity of 262 MW. Owned and operated by Ras Ghareb Wind Energy Company, the project began commercial operation in 2019 ahead of schedule. It comprises 125 onshore wind turbines and is a joint venture involving Engie, Toyota Tsusho, Orascom Construction, and Eurus Energy.

For solar power, the Kuraymat Solar Thermal Power Plant is a significant project, developed by TSK in 2011. It has a total capacity of 150 MW, with 20 MW contributed by solar energy using parabolic-trough technology. Financing for the power plant was provided by the Global Environmental Facility and the Japan Bank for International Development.

In addition, the Siwa Solar Project, with a capacity of 10 MW, is part of a rural electrification plan in Egypt. This project, developed by Masdar with support from the UAE, aims to provide reliable access to power for 264 villages. It contains 74,640 solar panels and currently supplies electricity to approximately 6,000 homes in Siwa City and surrounding areas.

Various companies and organizations have expressed interest in acquiring these renewable energy projects, including Actis for Gabal Al-Zait wind farm and Maersk for Zafarana wind farm. These investments reflect Egypt’s commitment to increasing its renewable energy capacity and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

